Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Loiacano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey M. Loiacano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey M. Loiacano Obituary
Loiacano, Jeffrey M., February 7, 2020, age 54. Beloved son of Sam and the late Lorraine. Dear brother of Samuel M and Paul M. Also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Friday, March 6, 2020, 2:00-9:00 PM. Memorial service Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Memories shared at www.bcfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -