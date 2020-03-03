|
Loiacano, Jeffrey M., February 7, 2020, age 54. Beloved son of Sam and the late Lorraine. Dear brother of Samuel M and Paul M. Also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Friday, March 6, 2020, 2:00-9:00 PM. Memorial service Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Memories shared at www.bcfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 4, 2020