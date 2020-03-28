|
On Saturday March 21, 2020, Jeffrey Michael Frazier passed away at the age of 59, at his home in Shelby Township after a short illness. Jeffrey was born August 26, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to Jerry and Donna Frazier. After high school graduation in 1978, Jeffrey attended Macomb Community College, Jeffrey had a love for the outdoors. The activities that he truly loved were hunting and growing an annual garden. During the hunting seasons you would find him in the Upper Peninsula. Jeffrey also had a love for all children in the family, and spent many years as a local truck driver for many industries. Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Donna and Jerry, his siblings Kelley (Frazier), Thom Stephens, and Timothy and Jennifer Frazier. five nieces & nephews, Jessica, Amanda, Joshua, Natalie, and Nicholas, and seven great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held by the family at a later date. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcatera.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 29, 2020