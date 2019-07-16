|
DiGiovanni, Jennie, was born to Antonio and Julia DeAngelis in Monongahela, PA on January 16, 1922. She died peacefully on July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was aware and was still providing her words of wisdom and direction until her passing. She was a remarkably strong, brave, funny, generous, and independent woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and had a great impact on the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jennie was an avid and competitive bridge player throughout her adult life and her bridge "family" was very special to her. Jennie was also a loyal and true friend with a great sense of humor and witty remarks. She loved to watch football and golf rooting for the Lions and her favorite golfers, especially Tiger Woods. Besides bridge, she liked music, theatre, rock collecting, gardening, and discussing politics and current events. Jennie was pre-deceased by her husband, Frank DiGiovanni, and her sisters Fedora Maynard and Norma Sehee. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Rich) Aquino, and Diane DiGiovanni Pearce. She is also survived by her grandson Rick (Daniela) Aquino, grandson Matthew Pearce, granddaughter Kristin (Frank) DeLuca, grandson Justin Pearce, and granddaughter Denise E. Aquino (formerly Glesser). She also had five great-grandchildren; Clare Glesser, Dominic and Christian Aquino, and Lia and Olivia DeLuca. She was also fortunate to have loving nieces and nephews Julie Ann Giumetti, David Maynard, Claudia McKenna, Jill Davenport, Karen Sehee-Licari, and Joe Sehee who were attentive and caring until her passing. A visitation and service celebrating her life will take at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on Friday, July 19. Please stop by to share a memory and enjoy some refreshments from 3-8PM. A memorial prayer service will take place at 6PM.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 17, 2019