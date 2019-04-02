|
Fodale, Jennie Jane (Caponecchia) , 93, longtime Clinton Township resident, passed away Friday afternoon at Troy Beaumont. She was born in Altoona PA to Salvatore and Cecelia Caponecchia. Jennie was the loving wife of Peter Fodale. They were wed on May 2, 1949 at St. David Church in Detroit. Jennie was a devout Catholic and a spirited and hardworking woman. She was an owner and operator of Chicken Delight restaurants and worked as an assembler at General Dynamics. Later in life she was a diligent caretaker for husband Peter. Jennie loved and cared for horses on their Clinton Twp. farm, her favorite being ‘Black Jack’. She loved classic films and westerns. She and Peter were very social and active in the senior community often attending dances and breakfast with friends. Jennie was known for her big laugh and ability to enjoy life. She was kind, generous and remained very independent until her much later years. She was predeceased by sisters Lucy, Beatrice and Irene and this past October by Peter her husband of 69 years. Jennie is survived by sister Minnie Novak of Sarasota FL and brother Louis Caponecchia of Clinton Twp. She will always be remembered as a very warm and caring sister, aunt and friend. Funeral instate Friday, April 5, 2019 10:30 am until the time of mass at 11:00am. St. Ronald Catholic Church 17701 15 Mile Rd., Clinton Township MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2019