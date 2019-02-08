The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Jennie Kayl
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Jennie Kayl


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennie Kayl Obituary
Jennie E. Kayl, age 91, passed away February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles “Bob” Kayl. Loving mother of Charles “Bob” Jr. (Susan) Kayl, Kristine (Gregory Gonyea) Kayl and Sheryl Kayl. Proud grandmother of Michelle (Mark) McCoy, Jeffrey (Colleen) Kayl, Naomi (Jeff) Koenders-Peyerk, Livia (Terry) Owens, Aaron (Brenda) Dubiel and Audrey Dubiel and great-grandmother of Connor, Madison, Cassidy, Caitlyn, Riley, Dillon, Ty, Alexis, Zeke, Vada, Wren, Charlotte and Jack. Dearest cousin of the late Mary Anne VanSlambrouck. Predeceased by her granddaughter, Jennifer Kayl. In lieu of flowers donations may be to Compassus Living Foundation. Visitation Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. The funeral will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 am the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family on Jennie’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 10, 2019
