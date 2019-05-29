The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Jenny D. Gugel

Jenny D. Gugel, age 93 of Chesterfield passed away May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wallace. Dear mother of Janice Uglis, Judith, Kenneth and the late Keith. Loving grandmother of Sheryl (Mell) Navarro, Christine Shelton, Michelle Fox, the late Steven, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Dear sister of Olga Yuskevich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2:30 – 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 2, 2019
