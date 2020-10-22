Passed away October 22, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born May 13, 1937. Beloved and devoted husband of Mary Ann for 52 years. Loving dad of Mary Ellen (Ross) Corio and Michael (Alissa) Wasik. Proud grandpa of Alaina and Lauren Wasik; Ashley (Cullen) Hall, Katrina (Ryan) McCarron and Anthony Corio. Dear brother of Henrietta 'Babe' (Bob) Steiner and sister in law Camille. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Jerome, Sr. and Henrietta Wasik, his sisters Mary Ann Wasik and Olga (John) Lewinski and his brother Joe Wasik. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (north of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. In state Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (north of 21 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Entombement Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations addressed to Guest House or The Capuchins are preferred. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store