Jerome George (Jerry) Szymanski passed away on Monday, October 7th, 2019. He was 88 years old. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna, his daughter, Susan Simpson, and his son, Robert Simpson. Jerry was born in Detroit and lived in Detroit, Fraser, and New Baltimore before retiring to Weeki Wachee, Florida in 1997. Jerry was a proud graduate of Henry Ford Trade School, spending his working years on the forefront of precision machining. He also served our country in the Naval Reserves, working as an aircraft mechanic and spending time at Guantanamo Bay. Throughout his lifetime, he was an avid boater and a competitive bowler. Jerry also identified as a Kennedy Democrat, staying active with the party in both Michigan and Florida. Jerry is survived by four children: Greg (Pam) Szymanski, Mary Catherine (Joe) Papandrea, Lois (Jim) Spruytte, and Margie Simpson; nine grandchildren: Suzie, Brian, Bill, Tim, Jamie, Sarah, Andrea, Jesse, Justin, Jordan; Four great-grandchildren: Corey, Emily, Ricky, Ellie, and one great, great-grandson, Chase. Services for Jerry will take place in both Weeki Wachee and Macomb County. The Florida Memorial will be at Nativity Lutheran Church on Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 am, while the Macomb Memorial will be at noon on Wednesday, November 13, crypt side, at Cadallic Memorial Gardens. Private service for friends and family with a luncheon to follow.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 6, 2019