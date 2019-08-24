|
Jerome J. Sharafinski, age 97, of St. Clair, passed away August 20, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1922 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late Nick and Lucille Sharafinski. He faithfully served his country with the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne during World War II. He served in Normandy, Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe, Sicily and Naples-Foggia, earning EAME Theater Ribbons with 6 Bronze Stars. He worked many years for Studebaker and then retired from Chrysler after 20 years of service. He is survived by his children; James (Deborah) Sharafinski and Lisa (William) Nancarrow. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jeffrey Sharafinski, Jennifer (Harold) Gildenpfenning, Michael Koeppen, and Austin Nancarrow , along with his "baby" sister; Corky Barrett and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; Patricia Sharafinski and siblings; Leonard and Virginia. Military honors and interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan on Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of St. Clair County- SNAP. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 25, 2019