Jerome J. Wilkins died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 95. A World War II veteran, Jerry exemplified the greatest generation: he was a devoted patriot, devoted friend and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Though Jerry left this world suddenly and far too soon, his family wishes to remember the many happy memories with him. Jerry was born on December 13, 1924 to Stanley and Clara Wilkins and was raised in Detroit, Michigan with his older brother Stanley. Before he could finish his studies at Catholic Central High School, Jerry was drafted and joined the Navy, where he would serve our country in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters during World War II. Upon returning to Michigan after the war, Jerry married Ann Muller on January 10, 1948. Together they raised four children, Michele, Dennis, Kristen and Keith. After a long career at Michigan Bell, Jerry retired in 1982 and spent the next chapter of his life giving back to his community and enjoying time with his friends and family. Jerry was an active VFW member, serving for many years as chaplain of the honor guard of the VFW Post #2358 in Roseville, and a long-time usher at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church in Detroit. In 2014, Jerry moved to South Florida where he and his close friend Gail quickly made a wonderful group of friends in the Indian Creek community and at the Ft. Myers Beach VFW Post #10097. Never one to take himself too seriously or sweat the small stuff, Jerry is remembered by his family and friends for his zest for life, sharp wit and easy-going attitude. Jerry is survived by his brother Stanley, children, Michele (Jeremy) Leanderson, Dennis (Patty), Kristen (Bill Alford), Keith (Kim), seven grandchildren, Dennis (Kandi), Jeff (Kristin), Kristen (Ben) Abrams, Steven, Mathew (Megan) Leanderson, Patrick, and Christopher (Paige Peterson), seven great-grandchildren and Gail Raya. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ann, his parents and his grandson, Devon. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Jerry’s family will hold a private funeral mass and burial. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jerry, memorial donations may be directed to Old St. Mary’s, 646 Monroe St., Detroit, MI, 48226 or The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI, 48207.



