Jerry Lee Juillet was born September 19, 1939; he grew up in Eastpointe, MI and graduated from East Detroit High School. He was married to his loving wife Anna Marie (nee Lorkowski) for 59 years. Jerry valued his family and loved spending time with them. Jerry enjoyed boating and fishing especially with his sons and grandsons. Jerry was employed as a mechanic in the bowling industry and retired from Continental Lanes. Jerry was a devoted husband to his wife Anna Marie who passed away March 30, 2020. Jerry will be remembered, as am involved coach. He enjoyed many memories of the athletes and Roseville Jr. sports families. He is survived by his son, Jerry L. (Lisa) Juillet, Jr; daughter, Catherine (Thomas) Guswiler; daughter-in-law Sharon (Jeffery) Juillet; grandchildren, Jerry L. Juillet III, Nicole (Tyler) Forbes, Jeffery P. Juillet, Julia A. Guswiler and great-grandson Jace A. Guswiler. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna Marie (nee: Lorkowski), sons Jeffery P. Juillet and Jason M. Juillet. Granddaughter Olivia K. Guswiler. His brothers, Henry D. (Thelma) Juillet and Cecil Juillet. A private family service was held. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home of Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Jerry’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 1, 2020