Joan Evola

July 5, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of Daniel for 64 incredible years. Loving mother of Dave, and Sue (Tim) Tepatti. Proud and adored grandmother of Erin and Tim. Beloved sister of Walter Hallman. Joan was an avid gardener, loved bicycling with her husband Dan - including crossing the Mackinac Bridge on bicycle several times. She also loved hosting holiday and family gatherings. Visitation Friday from 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.