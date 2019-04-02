|
|
Joan Lynn Fruehauf, age 95, March 31, 2019 of St. Clair St. Clair Shores, MI. Beloved wife of the late Ervin . Loving mother of the late Pamela Lee Fruehauf. Predeceased by her parents Henry Naiman and Ludivine Gaines. Dearest sister of Paul Naiman and the late Blanche Naiman. Dear sister in law of Lou Fruehauf. Dear friend of Mary Fanny Brown. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-8pm with funeral service on Thursday 10 am at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 21705 Gratiot, Eastpointe, MI. Interment Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Twp., MI. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2019