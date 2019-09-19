|
|
Joan Helen (Litjen) Baker. Joan was born in California on December 7, 1941. She passed away on September 15, 2019 surrounded with the love and support of her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Baker and their three children, Joseph (Christine) Baker, Jennifer (Patrick) Curlett and Samantha Baker and her seven grandchildren; Alexander Baker, Nicholette Baker, Valerie (Erik) Below, Nikolas Curlett, Michael Curlett, David Petit and Kenneth Petit. She is also survived by her sister Mary (Litjen) Wade. Together, Ken and Joan purchased the Idle Hour Yacht Club, on Harsens Island, in 1988. They also built B & W Landscape Supply Co. which they started in 1969. They were very active supporters of Special Olympics of Michigan along with many other organizations. A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Alzheimer’s research. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 20, 2019