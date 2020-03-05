The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Road
Shelby Township, MI
Joan M. Kessler (nee Schultz) resident of Shelby Township. Age 87, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kessler. Loving mother of David (Lynne Stillwell) Kessler, Robert (Billie) Kessler, Terry McCarthy, Diane (Rick) Kolleth, Sharon (Bob) Evoy, and Cathy Kessler. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 12 at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Road Shelby Township at 11am. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home-Utica
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 8, 2020
