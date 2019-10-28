|
|
Joan Marie Croft, (nee Misiura), age 88, of Shelby Twp., passed away Sunday, October 27th, 2019. Joan was born the daughter of John and Anastasia (Taras) Misiura in Olyphant, Pennsylvania on August 12, 1931. Joan graduated from St. Ladislaus High School, Hamtramck, MI, in 1949. She worked for Michigan Bell after high school where she met and married George Chesley Croft. They raised their family first in Warren and then in Shelby Twp. where she lived since 1974. Joan worked for Kmart in the retail shipping/receiving area for most of her working life. She was an active member of St. Kieran’s Catholic Church, involved in the funeral luncheon ministry. Joan loved and cherished her family and had strong faith. She was an avid reader her whole life and liked to do crossword puzzles, play bingo, and go to the casinos. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband George; her daughter Susanne Croft; her father John Misiura; and her mother Anastasia (Taras) Misiura. She is survived by children Mark (Julie) Croft; Jeff (Roxanne) Croft; and Chris Croft; grandchildren Melissa Hendrick; Sgt. Paul (Lani) Hendrick, Andrew Croft, and Kathryn (Lee) Rakes; great-grand child Dexter Hendrick; sister Barbara (Edward) Szymanski; sisters in law Wanda Croft and Doris Thomas; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joan’s family will welcome all to visitation on Wednesday October 30th, from 2-8pm, with a Rosary service at 7pm at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester, MI. On October 31st, Joan will lie instate from 10:30am until the time of funeral mass at 11am at St. Kieran Catholic Church, located at 53600 Mound Rd in Shelby Twp. Interment will be at Utica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. Envelopes will be available at Pixley Funeral Home
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 29, 2019