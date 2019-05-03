|
|
Joann Emily Burns, age 88 of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on May 3, 2019, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She is the proud daughter to the late Joseph and Helen Ducastel. She is the loving mother of Barbara (Joseph) Danna, Steven (Dorothy) Burns, Ellen (John) Ziegler, and the late Daniel Burns. Joann is the dear mother in law to Claudia Burns. She is the cherished grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Joann is the beloved sister to Dorothy (Richard) Mispelon and the late Jospeh Ducastel. Joann will be missed by many family and friends. Joann will lie in-state on Wednesday May 8, 2019, beginning at 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am, at St. Margaret of Scotland 21201 13 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48082. Family will receive friends on Tuesday May 7, 2019, from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Memorials to a Charity of One’s Choice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019