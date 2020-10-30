1/1
JoAnn M. Trubiano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Marie Trubiano, age 80 a lifelong resident of New Baltimore passed away on October 30, 2020. JoAnn was a retired nursing supervisor at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital for many years. JoAnn was a Medallion Award Recipient. JoAnn was very involved with her church. She was an Altar Server, Eucharistic Minister and Parish Nurse. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening and traveling. Her greatest passion was her activities with her grandchildren. Loving mother of Ann Marie Jones (Raymond Ghersi), Joyce (Steven) Bushey, Terry Macky, David (Janet) Trubiano, Mary Grace Olson, Michelle (Richard) Endres and Julie Trubiano (Alex Matthews). Dear grandmother of Nicole, Molly, Caitlin, Cameron, Stephanie, Joseph, Connor, Kelly, Jenna, Adrienne, Regina and great-grandmother of Carter. Dear sister of Kathleen Winther and Shirley Burgess and sister-in-law of Lee Trubiano and Roberta Trubiano. JoAnn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Germaine Burgess, her infant brother, her brother Kenneth Burgess, her sister Jean Rickel and her husband Dominic. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 and 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MCREST, Vets Returning Home Macomb County, 17955 E. 11 Mile Road, Roseville, MI 48066 or the Capuchin Foundation. gendernalikfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Joann was a very sweet person and will be missed. I love working with her senting all my prayers
Carol petrone
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved