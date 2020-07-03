Patamia, JoAnn Marie (nee DiGemma) Age 76 July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Rocco for 56 years. Loving mother of Paola(Joe)Palazzolo and Josephine Munafo. Dearest Nonna of Julia(Michael)Rea, Annalisa(Anthony)Martinez, Andrew(fiance Melanie Rice)Palazzolo, Rocco Munafo and Salvatore(Rosalia)Munafo. Dear great grandmother of Gemma, Joseph and Sofia. Dear sister of Irene Viviano, Trudence Marchetti and Rosanna(Pasquale)Consalvo. JoAnn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with a 7pm Prayer Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) Funeral Monday Instate 10am at St. Ronald Catholic Church 17701 15 Mile Rd. (E. of Garfield) until time of Mass at 10:30am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please forward any donations to the National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com