1/1
JoAnn Marie Patamia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patamia, JoAnn Marie (nee DiGemma) Age 76 July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Rocco for 56 years. Loving mother of Paola(Joe)Palazzolo and Josephine Munafo. Dearest Nonna of Julia(Michael)Rea, Annalisa(Anthony)Martinez, Andrew(fiance Melanie Rice)Palazzolo, Rocco Munafo and Salvatore(Rosalia)Munafo. Dear great grandmother of Gemma, Joseph and Sofia. Dear sister of Irene Viviano, Trudence Marchetti and Rosanna(Pasquale)Consalvo. JoAnn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with a 7pm Prayer Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) Funeral Monday Instate 10am at St. Ronald Catholic Church 17701 15 Mile Rd. (E. of Garfield) until time of Mass at 10:30am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please forward any donations to the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved