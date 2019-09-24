The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Joann (Peterson) Nikkel Obituary
Joann (Peterson) Nikkel, age 84, of St. Clair, formerly of Clinton Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 23, 2019. She was born June 1, 1935 in Detroit to the late Fred and Helen Krussman. She married James R. Peterson who preceded her in death after 35 years of marriage. She found love again with Wally Nikkel, they were married 25 years. Together they traveled all over the world. The love for traveling led them to spend 6 winter months near Anna Marie Island, FL and spending the 6 summer months on the St. Clair River. Joann was passionate about her faith, family, and friends. Joann had a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Wally Nikkel; children, Krista (Mark) Kuligowski, Brett (Maureen) Peterson, Kara (Bryan) Tulley; step children, Steve (Laura), Ralph (Teresa), Greg (Michele), Jim (Amy) Nikkel; grandchildren, Lindsey (Josh) Pacheco, Michael (Meghan) Kuligowski, Hannah and Aidan Peterson, Corbin, Kelsey, and Cameron Tulley; 11 step grandchildren; great granddaughter, Elyce; 7 step great grandchildren; sister in law, Norma Krussman, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Krussman. A celebration of life will be Monday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at church prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the endowment fund of Immanuel Lutheran Church or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. To leave a message of comfort visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 28, 2019
