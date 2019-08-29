|
|
Lewis, Joanne Arlene 84, of Hillman, Michigan died, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at home. Joanne Arlene Aulwes was born on October 5, 1934. She married Clarence Russell on August 29, 1953. They had five children, four boys and one girl. She was a secretary for Wayne State Department of Pharmacology. Joanne was a music teacher for most of her life. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1988. On June 2, 1990, she married Joseph E. Lewis. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2009. Joanne had a passion for music her entire life and enjoyed donating her talents to many organizations. Surviving are five children, Dolores Moore, Larry (Brenda) Russell, Tom (Susan) Russell, Dan Russell, Kris (Cheryl) Russell; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Bannan Funeral Home in Hillman, Michigan on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a parish prayer service at 7 p.m. Instate Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32000 Mound Road, Warren, Michigan, with Fr. Paul Coutinha presiding. Interment White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be to Montmorency County Commission on Aging. To offer a condolence or share a memory vist:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 30, 2019