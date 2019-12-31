The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Joe B. Bowles, age 90 of Chesterfield passed away December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen and the late Connie. Dear father of Joseph (Patricia), Mary (Chris) Bowles-Cook, Kathleen, James (Nancy), Diane (Allan) Christofis, Richard, Jerry (Tami) and Robert (Christine). Loving grandfather of many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Visitation 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 5, 2020
