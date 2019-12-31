|
Joe B. Bowles, age 90 of Chesterfield passed away December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen and the late Connie. Dear father of Joseph (Patricia), Mary (Chris) Bowles-Cook, Kathleen, James (Nancy), Diane (Allan) Christofis, Richard, Jerry (Tami) and Robert (Christine). Loving grandfather of many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Visitation 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 5, 2020