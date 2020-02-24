Home

Johanna E. "Jo" Pretzer

Johanna E. “Jo” Pretzer, age 85, of East China, formerly of Macomb Twp., passed away February 23, 2020. She was born January 3, 1935. On May 12, 1956 she married Edwin Pretzer, who preceded her in death in 2016. She worked at Greco Title Company, Mt. Clemens. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling Heights. Johanna loved shopping and spending time with her family.She is survived by her children, Deborah Ereaux, Keith (Deborah) Pretzer, Denise (Andy) Zuckerberg, Kent (Shelly) Pretzer; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer; and brother, Emil. A memorial service will be on Thursday, February 27 at 5 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are 1-5 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Leader dogs for the blind. To leave a message of comfort visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 25, 2020
