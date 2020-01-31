The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Services
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
(586) 754-2464
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site)
25320 Van Dyke
Center Line, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site)
25320 Van Dyke
Center Line, MI
View Map
Schultes, Johanna died, peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 99. She was the beloved wife of the late Wendelin. Loving mother of Janetta (Thomas Paske) Schultes, Helen (Jay Shrake) Schultes, and the late Christopher J. Schultes. Dearest grandmother of Andrea (Daniel) Rossbach, Tera (Michael) Maley, Christopher Schultes, Elizabeth (Reilly) McShane, Christian Paske, Nicholas and Colin Shrake. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack, Connor, Nolan, Brandin, Tommy (Alanna), Ariana, Alex and Hanna. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Rosary, at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke, Center Line, Michigan. Instate Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., time of Funeral Mass at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site), 25320 Van Dyke, Center Line, with Fr. Robert Bauer presiding. Interment St. Clement Cemetery, Center Line, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 2, 2020
