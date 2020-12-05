1/1
John A. McCulloch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. McCulloch, radio talk show host for The Patriot, WDTK, passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 75. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia (nee Goyette); loving sons, Brad and John McCulloch; dearest brother, Dr. H. Arthur McCulloch (Annie); sister-in-law, Mary Lou Goyette; brother-in-law, James Goyette (Aileen), and his loving nieces, nephews, remaining family, friends, and loyal listeners. Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services will be private. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc., Clinton Township. Share a memory at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved