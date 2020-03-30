|
John A. Agnello, age 89 died March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Conlon) and the late Dolores (nee Sauerbeck); beloved companion of Maria Mattingly. Dear father of Susanne Agnello of Clinton Township and Sheila (Robert) Schuette of Weldon Spring, MO. Also survived by brother-in-laws Joseph (Sandra) Mandarino, Robert Evans, and Ted (Pat) Sauerbeck; sister-in-laws Yvonne Conlon, Margaret Hay, and Alberta Mauro; and many nieces, nephews, stepchildren, step-grandchildren, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Viola, infant twin sister Beatrice, and sisters Joan Mandarino and Phyllis Evans. John was born on July 28, 1930 in Detroit and attended the Patronage of Saint Joseph and then Cass Technical High School, where he earned a degree in drafting. John served in the US Army in Korea from 1952-1954 as a Motor Sergeant. He worked at Fisher Body as an auto design engineer for 32 years, retiring in 1985. John loved to travel, taking his young family on long road trips to all parts of the US. After retirement, he explored the country by RV, enjoyed numerous cruises, and took several trips to Europe and Korea. John never met a stranger, loved a good joke, and just wanted everybody to be happy and get along. The funeral and burial will be private due to the current pandemic. A memorial party to celebrate John’s life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020