February 26, 2019. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Mildred "Millie". Dearest father of John M. (Janel) Antos, Mark (Judi) Antos and Marilyn (William) Burrows. Survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary Ann (Lee) Hollen, Joseph (Tika) Antos, Michael (Barbara) Antos, Agnes (Eddy) Long, Martha (John) Hibel and Daniel (Carolyn) Antos. Mr. Antos retired at the age of 61 as VP of engineering from FitzSimons after 42 years of service. He was a longtime amateur "ham" radio operator; call sign W8AUU. Mr. Antos was an avid musician and multi-instrumentalist, playing seven instruments. He was owner and operator of Numark Recording Studio for over 30 years. Mr. Antos had many hobbies throughout his life, but remained most enthused about computers and electronics. He will be missed by all that were blessed to know him. Visitation Friday 3-9pm. Funeral Saturday 10:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.(Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society of Macomb appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 28, 2019