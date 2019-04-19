|
|
Wright, John B. “Johnny“ a resident of Mt. Clemens died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Born September 9, 1931 in Verona, Mississippi to the late John and Levora Cunningham Wright. Veteran of the United States Army, employed at Martha T. Berry Medical Facility and later at General Motors for over 33 years. Survived by brother James H. (Alice) Wright; nephews Jessie Shell and James Shell; nieces and nephews, cousins, special ‘daughter’ Jean Jennings; special cousins Patricia Hammond, Ruth Fay Betts, Carrie Lee Taylor; special friends O.D. Dixon, Mrs. Georgia Parker. Forrest (Theresa) Wright, Ruby Pattman and other extended family also survive. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Odessa Shell and step-mother Rennie Wright. Visitation Monday 2-7pm with a funeral service at 6pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI followed by Military Honors. Burial at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan. View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 20, 2019