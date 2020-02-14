Home

John Beeding Sr.

John Beeding Sr. Obituary
John Beeding Sr., August 29, 1935 - February 12, 2020. Died peacefully at home surrounded by family. A dedicated pipe fitter and member of local 636 for over 60 years, a graduate of MCHS class of 54’, National Roller Skating champion 57’ and member of the Mt.Clemens Power Squadron. John is survived by his wife of 20 years Barbara Beeding, sister Martha Ellyson DeFer and children Julia Beeding Ribits (Martin), John Beeding Jr. (Jackson, Preston, Paige), Barney Beeding (Collin), Cindy Fenton (Dennis), Lisa Sutton (Laney), Matthew Lupis (Michael,Cole) he will forever be in our hearts. March 3rd there will be a celebration of life and reception at the Rolladium Roller rink in Waterford, Mi. from 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 16, 2020
