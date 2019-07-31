|
|
Biliti, John, age 70. Passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Cherished husband of Rebecca. Loving father of Paul (Julie), John, Marc (Allison). Proud grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew, Avery, Camden and Aubrey. Dear brother of William (Sharon) and Jim. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Frances Biliti. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Road, Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service. Funeral Mass, Saturday, August 3, 2019, Instate 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb, MI 48042. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 1, 2019