John "J. Gene" Chambers

John "J. Gene" Chambers Obituary
Chambers, Mr. John “J. Gene” age 79, of Port Huron, passed away on March 28, 2019, in McLaren Port Huron Hospital, after a short illness with his family by his side. He was born on January 26, 1940, in Detroit, to the late Verley and Gracie Chambers. John married Patricia Reilly on September 30, 1961, in Detroit. He served honorably in the United States Marines. John enjoyed spending time with his family, boating and giving back to the community with numerous charitable events that he was involved in. John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia H. Chambers of Port Huron, daughter, Julie (Mark) Ricardi of Shelby Township, daughter, Denise Turowski of Shelby Township, son, Scott Chambers and grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Max, Alex and Mackenzie. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jim Turowski. Cremation has taken place, arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 31, 2019
