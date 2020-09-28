1/1
John Constantine "Jay" Marcaccio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Constantine “Jay” Marcaccio, 89, of Port Huron, formerly of Clinton Township, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born July 18, 1931 in Detroit to the late Vittoria and Giovanni Marcaccio Sr. He married Maria D’Andrea on August 11, 1956 in Detroit. John worked for Mills and Awrey’s Bakeries and later Koepplinger Bakery before his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus De la Salle Council, St. Thecla Sr. Club and St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maria; daughters, Maryann Barnes and Linda (Zubin) Bhesania; grandchildren, Mark (Natalie) Barnes, Erika (Alex) Buellesbach, Kylie Bhesania and Marissa Bhesania; and great grandchildren, Alexandra and Audrey Barnes. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Clair County Council on Aging. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved