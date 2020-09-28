John Constantine “Jay” Marcaccio, 89, of Port Huron, formerly of Clinton Township, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born July 18, 1931 in Detroit to the late Vittoria and Giovanni Marcaccio Sr. He married Maria D’Andrea on August 11, 1956 in Detroit. John worked for Mills and Awrey’s Bakeries and later Koepplinger Bakery before his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus De la Salle Council, St. Thecla Sr. Club and St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maria; daughters, Maryann Barnes and Linda (Zubin) Bhesania; grandchildren, Mark (Natalie) Barnes, Erika (Alex) Buellesbach, Kylie Bhesania and Marissa Bhesania; and great grandchildren, Alexandra and Audrey Barnes. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Clair County Council on Aging. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store