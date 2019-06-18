|
|
De Loose, Jr., John, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at the age of 94. John is survived by his wife and lifelong companion Anna Lorraine, his sons Larry John (Marina) and Dennis (Ginny) Michael , his six grandchildren Larry John, Brian, Kimberly, Melissa, Steven, Andrew, his nine great-grandchildren Brandon, Larry John III, Santino, Alexandria, Mackenzie, Chase, Elijah, Caleb, Naomi and his sister Marion Boutell. The family will be taking John back to Detroit for a Masonic Service with the Roseville Lodge at Kaul Funeral Home-Roseville, Michigan 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019. With a visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to consider donating to the . Share a memory with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 21, 2019