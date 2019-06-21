|
DeLoose, Jr., John, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to John and Aleda DeLoose on March 17th, 1925. Until the age of 18, John resided in Detroit. At that time, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard serving time in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska during World War II. John returned to Detroit after his honorable discharge where he met his future wife, Anna Lorraine Balestra. In August of 1947, John and Anna Lorraine married and shared a phenomenal bond for over 72 years. John is survived by his wife and lifelong companion Anna Lorraine, his sons Larry John (Marina) and Dennis Michael (Ginny of Alaska), his six grandchildren Larry John, Brian, and Kimberly of Eastpointe Michigan and Melissa, Steven, and Andrew of Alaska, his nine great-grandchildren Brandon, Larry John III, Santino, Alexandria, Mackenzie, Chase from Eastpointe Michigan and Elijah, Caleb and Naomi of Alaska and his sister Marion Boutell of Allen, Texas. The family will be taking John back to Detroit for a Masonic Service with the Roseville Lodge at Kaul Funeral Home-Roseville, Michigan 1PM Sunday, June 23, 2019. With a visitation from 11AM until the service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to consider donating to the , [email protected] Share a memory with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 22, 2019