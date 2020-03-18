The Macomb Daily Obituaries
John Douglas Brazil Obituary
John Douglas Brazil, 82, of Harrison Township Michigan, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was the husband of Carol Ann Brazil (Deceased). John and Carol shared over fifty years of marriage. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of John and Shirley Brazil. John worked for Chrysler and retired from there in the late nineties. He also proudly served and retired from the United States Naval Reserves after serving over 30 years. John is survived by his sons, John Jr., Matthew (Melissa), and Joseph, daughters Aimee (Chad) and Angie (Dustin), and sister Sharon. He had 9 grandkids, Matthew (predeceased), Jake, Danielle, Connor, Luke, Brodie, Gus, Jodie, and Kelly. Great grandkids, Matthew, Briella, Joseph, Johnny, and Cameron. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather, full of pride and morally strong. He died as he lived, active until the end, even bowling 2 days before his last day. He loved to golf and bowl, paint, travel, and his pets. He was loved and admired by many. Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2020 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m., Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. MI 48035. Donations in John’s honor can be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Bring comfort and leave a memory, tell a favorite story or share a kind word or condolence in John’s online guest book.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 19, 2020
