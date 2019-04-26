The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
John "Jack" Hall

John "Jack" Hall Obituary
Hall, John "Jack", age 80, passed away on April 25, 2019, after a tough battle with cancer. Jack was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Kathryn Hall. Born in Uledi, Pennsylvania, Jack was son of Elmer and Edna Hall. Jack was a retiree of Central Steel and Wire in Detroit. He loved to hunt (especially in Ohio), be outdoors, sing, spend time with family and watch westerns. Jack is survived by children: Jim (Gail) Hall, Belinda (Tim) Horn, Kim (Alan) Schalk, John Hall and Dwayne Hall; Grandchildren: Josh (Jessica) Hall, Tonya (Dan) Lang, Christina (Dan) McCollum, Barbara Horn, Shannon Schalk, Alyssa (Steve) Parnell, and Mary Hall-Pavlak; Brothers: Gene (Liz) Hall and Jimmy (Carol) Hall; Also survived by 22 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Denise Horn. A visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, from 4-9 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI. A brief visitation will follow Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 AM, until time of funeral service at 11 AM also at Resurrection Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 27, 2019
