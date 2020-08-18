GEHART, John J. Sr. August 18, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of Filomena. Loving father of John Jr. (Maria), Michael (Joy), Janet (Tom), Kotenko. Proud and loving grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 10. Dearest brother of the late Mary (the late Walter) Shonts, Virginia (the late Clarence) Tylkowski, the late Emil (Ruth) and Tom (Sandy) . Instate Saturday 10am until time of 11am funeral at Bethesda Christian Church, 14000 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights. All services will take place outdoors, and the family would like all attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Bethesda Christian Church are appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com