|
|
Smilnak, John J., Age 87, died September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Beatrice “Bea”. Dearest father of Steven (Bobbi), Gloria (Norm), John (Julie), and Brian (Shelly). Loving grandfather of Sara, Gordon, Andrew, and Victoria. Devoted brother of Elizabeth (James), the late Irene (Joseph), the late Joseph (Marilyn), and Alice (Theodore). Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Instate Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sterling Heights. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 25, 2019