Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
21201 E. 13 Mile Rd.
St Clair Shores, MI
Vigil
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
21201 E. 13 Mile Rd.
St Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
21201 E. 13 Mile Rd.
St Clair Shores, MI
John L. Riesterer


1955 - 2019
John L. Riesterer Obituary
John L. Riesterer, age 64, of Lexington, MI. Died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. John was born April 25, 1955. He is survived by wife Anna Marie, children; John Joseph (Amy), Amanda Marie (Kyle) Beatty, grandchildren; Isaac Joseph, Nathaniel Steven, Elijah John, Siblings; Barbara Lawrence, Michael (Mary Lou), Joyce, Gerard (Pat), James, Richard (Susan), Matthew (Catherine), Andrew (Sue Ellen), and Rosemarie Zook; many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his parents Joe Jr. and Jeanne and brother Raymond. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wed, Instate 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 21201 E. 13 Mile Rd., St Clair Shores, MI 48082. Visitation will be Tuesday 3-8 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church. Contributions in John's name may be made to: playingforchange.org or donorschoose.org (an education fund). Share a memory with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 15, 2019
