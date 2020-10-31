John Matthew Brady, 59 years old. John died Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1961 to John M. Brady (deceased) and Shirley A. Brady. John is survived by his mom Shirley, son John Matthew Brady, sister Janet Brady, brothers James Brady (Allison) and Joseph Brady, nieces Margaret and Evelyn, and longtime partner Melissa Neubauer. John had many relatives and friends. John had a great smile and a friendly personality, he will be missed by anyone who knew him. He was a carpenter, auto mechanic, and Mr. Fix-it. John was cremated and will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetary on Wednesday, November 4 at 12 noon. A celebration of his life will be held Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the National Kidney Foundation
or the American Lung Association
.