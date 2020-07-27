1/1
John Nikiforos
NIKIFOROS, John. July 25, 2020. Age 92. Born in Kalamata, Greece on June 17, 1928, was the youngest of 7 children. He worked in his family's leather tanning business until he joined the Greek Police Department, where he was subsequently stationed in Rhodes and Athens. He emigrated to Detroit, Michigan in 1954 and several years later married Angela Lazaris. John was proficient in various building trades and eventually opened his own sheet metal shop in Detroit. After his retirement, he built an apartment complex in St. Clair Shores. Following the death of his beloved wife in 2002, John was very fortunate to meet Virginia Lyon, who became his devoted companion for 14 years. John is survived by many loving Nieces and Nephews. Private Entombment, Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
