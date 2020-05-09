of Macomb Township, passed away peacefully on Mary 8, 2020, at the age of 76. John fought a long courageous battle with cancer and has now been called to his heavenly home. Beloved husband of 49 loving years to Roberta “Bobbie” (Muehlbrandt) Shannon. Loving father of Patrick Shannon and Holly (Todd) Goike. He was the proud papa of Brady and Carter Shannon and Gavin and Ella Goike. He is survived by his two brothers, Richard (Denise) and Robert (Linda) Shannon and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral with family will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Sterling Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 9 to May 10, 2020.