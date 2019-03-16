The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Pyykkonen, John "Mike", age 73, of Roseville passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Ascension St. John Hospital in Warren. He was born July 12, 1945 in Hancock, Michigan. He is survived by his daughter Amy Streaks, grandsons Aaron Yilmaz and Ben Streaks; siblings Jean (the late Rick) Miller, Larry (the late Mimie) Pyykkonen, Judy Taylor and Susan (John) Duff. He was pre-deceased by his parents John & Betty, brothers Tom & Bob and his nephew Brandon Taylor. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thecla Church, 20740 S.Nunneley, Clinton Twp. 48035; Tues. March 19, at 12 noon. Share a memory with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 17, 2019
