John “Bud” Merline, age 91, of Roseville, MI. Passed away on May 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Bud was born to Raymond & Cora (Forton) Merline on September 23, 1928. Bud was predeceased by 2 sisters and a brother. Bud graduated from St Anthony High School in 1946. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Bud worked for the City of Roseville Water Dept. for several years and then moved into a sales career with Tire Distributor’s. He married the love of his life on April 11, 1953. He is survived by his wife Julia, children; Stephen (Pamela), Michael & Richard (Erin) Merline, Julie (Jim) Brandon. Bud was loved and adored by his 7 grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, John, Matthew, Holly, Michael, Anna and 3 great grandchildren. Bud lived his life devoted to his loving wife and family. He will be remembered and forever Treasured as a loving, kindhearted, humorous and wise husband, dad and grandpa. Services will be held at Kaul Funeral Home. 27830 Gratiot Ave, Roseville 48066 on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4-8PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store