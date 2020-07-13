Salera John, Jr., beloved husband of the late Dorothy for 63 years. Born May 5, 1930 in Detroit. Died July 11, 2020 in Warren. Member of the International Union of the Operating Engineers, Local 324, since 1956, member of the VFW, DAV
, and Purple Heart. Fought with the 5th Regimental Combat Team in Korea. Father of John A. Salera, James (Toni) Salera and the late Cindy (Surviving spouse Karl) Kern. Brother of Ralph, Gloria Salera, and Phylis Salera. Grandfather of eight loving grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at The Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. A private funeral service will be held for his family followed by an interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.