|
|
JOHN SCHMID, PASSED AWAY JANUARY 24, 2020, AGE 72. Beloved husband of Debra Schmid for 50 wonderful years. Loving father of Rebecca Dokho (Jeff), Aaron Schmid (Jennifer), Monica Boudreau (Brandon), and Michael Schmid. Caring grandfather of 11 with twins on the way. Dear brother of Mary (Thomas), Ann, Frances (Thomas), Elayne, Dolores (Edward), Henry (Joan), Frank (Carolee), and Donna (Rick). Also survived by many loving family members, friends, and past coworkers from his over 30 years as a business teacher at De La Salle Collegiate HS and controller at Johns Lumber. John loved being active and working hard, but his real and abiding passion, was his family, as he always said, "family is everything". John sought to instill in his children a strong work ethic, a commitment to family and friends, and a positive outlook on life. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4-8pm with a 7pm Rosary and Sharing of Memories at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11am at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the ALS Association or Michigan Brain Bank. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 28, 2020