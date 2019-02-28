The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
age 77, passed away February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara for 55 years. Dear father of Denise (Alan) Baranski, Treasured grandfather of Jessica (Dyllain) Martin and Kristen. Also father to Michael Smith. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Instate Monday 9:30 until time of Mass 10am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families, St. Clement site, 25295 Van Dyke, Center Line. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Right to Life.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 2, 2019
