March 18, 2019. Age 75. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Loving father of Michelle (Peter) Riley and Maureen (Brad) Bollman. Proud and adored grandfather of Timothy, Mackenzie and John. Dear brother of the late Michaeline (the late Richard) Seroka, the late Thomas (Joanne), Laurice (Michael) Platzke and Richard (Kathryn). Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-9pm & Friday 1-9pm with a 7pm Prayer Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 10:30am until time of 11am Mass at St. Malachy Church, 14115 Fourteen Mile Rd. (Btw. Schoenherr & Hayes). Memorial contributions are appreciated to the . Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 20, 2019