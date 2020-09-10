September 4, 2020. Age 83. Dr. John T. Valenti, AKA "Doc," was a class act! He started his practice in Macomb County in 1964 after graduating from the University of Detroit School of Dentistry. His practice quickly grew due to his caring manner, his professional skills, and outgoing personality. John retired in 1997 and was able to more fully pursue his loves of golf, fishing, and Red Wing games. His interests took him many places and he developed many meaningful friendships though the years. John and Jen were married for 39 years. Their love for each other will always be "unforgettable." He was a devoted father and an adoring Papa. He cherished his Italian heritage and was proud to visit his homeland. John was young at heart and lived life to the fullest. His family and friends loved him, his patients admired him, and he returned that love and admiration many times over. He took us all on one fabulous ride and now we say goodbye as John would have - "Ciao." Loving husband of Jennifer "Jeanne". Loving father of Lisa (Tim) Manning and John Valenti. Proud and loving grandfather of Matthew, Michael, Jordin, Mark and Johnny III. Dear brother of Andrew (Vlinda) Valenti and Thomas (Sara) Valenti. Predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Frank Jr. and his sister Paula. Also survived by his loving daughter-in-law Janis Valenti. A Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life Dinner to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Dr. John T. Valenti fund at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, 2700 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan, 48208-2576 (Checks must be made out to Detroit Mercy Dental, memo of "Dr. Valenti Fund") or online at https://dental.udmercy.edu/give.php
